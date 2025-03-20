Burlington, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 20, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Jackal the Wise Judge", a new book by Angson C. Dhlakama, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On a trip to his relatives' village, Soko runs into Leopard, who is trapped in a cage. Soko makes the decision to save him, which leads to a lengthy argument as to whether Leopard should eat Soko.
Along comes Jackal, with the perfect solution.
"Jackal the Wise Judge" is a 24-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-399-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jackal-the-wise-judge
