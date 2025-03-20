Rydal, PA Author Publishes Healthcare Story
March 20, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Purple Blood: The Divide Between Rural and Urban Healthcare", a new book by Steven Spencer, MD, MPH, MBA, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Purple Blood: The Divide Between Rural and Urban Healthcare" is the story of a doctor born into poverty who fulfilled his dream of becoming a physician and a healthcare administrator. Growing up in one of the largest cities in the country, he would have never imagined moving to North Carolina to take a role as chief medical officer in a small community hospital. There he witnessed significant differences in healthcare operations in comparison to his urban healthcare experiences. It would forever change his view of rural America while solidifying his commitment to health equity for all communities.
About the Author
Steven Spencer has more than 20 years of experience as a physician with over 15 years as a physician executive. He holds a MD from Brown University, a MPH from Harvard University, and a MBA from Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Spencer is currently the chief medical officer for a large health insurer in New Jersey. He is married with two children.
"Purple Blood: The Divide Between Rural and Urban Healthcare" is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8949-9607-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/purple-blood-the-divide-between-rural-and-urban-healthcare
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us