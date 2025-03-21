Cinnaminson, NJ Author Publishes Memoir
March 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Silent Generation's Journey", a new book by Edgardo G. Calansingin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Now at ninety-three, Edgardo G. Calansingin recounts the days of his youth spent living in a mountain resort in the Philippines until World War II erupted and he and his family landed into a life of poverty. Tracking his story of ups and downs, Edgardo recounts the loss of his parents, his inability to attend high school due to lack of funds, and enrolling in agricultural school for free to gain much-desired further education. He worked his way from the fields to the elite group of millionaires in the banking world. A story of penury, benevolence, coincidence, opportunity, defeat, and recovery, "The Silent Generation's Journey" is a memoir of one man on his climb to the top and how quickly it all can come crumbling back down, only to find the strength to begin again.
About the Author
Edgardo G. Calansingin began his career as a bank janitor and worked through the ranks to a managerial position while in the Philippines. He joined the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, and Boy Scouts of the Philippines. Now in the United States, Calansingin lives with his wife and together they work for the Burlington County, NJ, Office on Aging. He is a father to five college-educated children.
"The Silent Generation's Journey" is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-016-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-silent-generations-journey-from-a-third-world-country-to-the-wealthiest-nation-on-earth
