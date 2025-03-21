Green Cove Springs, FL Author Publishes Biography
March 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Hunter Christian Guske's Victory", a new book by Linda Guske, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A mother's love knows no bounds.
The story of a mother who finds out her child is neurodivergent and will need to be taken care of for the rest of his life. She tries to put her best foot forward and give him as "normal" a life as she can. Along the way there are doctor's appointments, challenges and friendships that are made. She tries her hardest to see if there is a cure or any way to make her son's life improve.
This story talks about what it's really like to raise and support a neurodivergent child in today's world. A mother trying her best to give her son everything he could ever need in life, making sure he has as much fun and love as possible, and showing him he could do anything he sets his mind to.
About the Author
Linda Guske has been married to James Guske for twenty-four years. They live with their son, Hunter, in Jacksonville, Florida.
"Hunter Christian Guske's Victory" is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-276-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hunter-christian-guskes-victory-a-mothers-love-love-beyond-words
