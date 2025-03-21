Port Angeles, WA Author Publishes Inspirational Memoir for Those Struggling with Addiction
March 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Surviving Homelessness and Addiction", a new book by Nancy Henson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Nancy Henson's addiction did not cause her to be homeless, but it did keep her homeless for three and a half years. She was angry and unmotivated to do anything to help herself. She eventually got involved with another alcoholic who was just as unmotivated as she was. Surviving Homelessness and Addiction is a story of hopelessness, depression, addiction, and motivation to change where Henson's life was going to turn it into a story of hope.
About the Author
Nancy Henson was an alcoholic-addict and formerly homeless person. She is telling her story to remove the stigma from addicts and homeless people. Not all homeless people are bad or criminals and not all addicts are bad either.
"Surviving Homelessness and Addiction" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-396-0. The book is also available in a hardcover binding, with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 979-8-8921-1397-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/surviving-homelessness-and-addiction-pb/.
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
RoseDog Books
Contact Us