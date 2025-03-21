Laceyville, PA Author Publishes Short Stories Highlighting God's Guidance
An amateur woodworker is tasked with a seemingly mundane task. A woman running a marathon races to the end and discovers the power of her own strength. A grandmother on her eightieth birthday longs for more. A down-on-his-luck young man begins a search for meaning. A disgruntled shop owner meets a mysterious customer, and much more awaits in Cracked Shells, a collection of short stories, some intertwining and others stand-alone, exploring life beyond death, outsider tales of key moments in the Bible, grappling with harrowing illness, and all that life has to offer.
About the Author
Nancy Sharer grew up in LeRaysville, Northeastern Pennsylvania, the daughter of Fred A. and Loretta B. Coleman. She attended Northeast Bradford High School and Penn State and worked 20 years in the newsroom of The Daily/Sunday Review, in Towanda, Pa. Today, she is a free-lancer for the Review, the Wyalusing Rocket-Courier and Endless Mountains Magazine and has been blessed to receive several statewide newspaper writing awards.
Nancy and her husband, Ken, live in the scenic rural countryside of Stevens Township (Laceyville), Pa., with their furry family of cats. Nancy enjoys rural life, flowers, traveling, shopping and very amateur photography. She attends Neath Church and is active in Eastern Star and the VFW Auxiliary. This is one of her first experiences with fiction writing.
"Cracked Shells: Stories of Weakness, Strength, and Victory" is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-031-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/cracked-shells-stories-of-weakness-strength-and-victory
