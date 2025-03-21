Washington, DC Author Publishes Historical Fiction Book Set in Rhodesia
March 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Thump! Thump! Thump!", a new book by C Moyo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bogani, a young boy in a large family of nine in Rhodesia (modern-day Zimbabwe), lives in an apartheid system. After his family is terrorized by a stranger, he and his friend Guduza work together to investigate. THUMP, THUMP, THUMP! is a series of short vignettes reflecting on the experience of growing up in a segregated society, focusing on memorable events both real and imaginary. These experiences transcend time and location to examine problems that young people still encounter today.
About the Author
C Moyo's hobbies include writing, reading, working out, playing guitar, bicycling, and traveling. He is also involved in his local church as well as donating to charitable organizations. Moyo is an education professional, possessing extensive experience in curriculum development and instruction for middle and high school levels, complemented by credentials in administrative supervision.
"Thump! Thump! Thump! is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-158-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/thump-thump-thump
