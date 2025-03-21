York, PA Author Publishes Irish-Latin History Book
March 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Shamrocks and Palm Trees: The Irish in Spanish Latin America", a new book by Dr. Robert H. Terry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A brief look into a largely unknown history of Latin America, Dr. Robert H. Terry has combined multitudes of research into one historical account of Irish immigrants living in Latin America and the contributions they have made to individual and multiple nations. From former presidents to military heroes to film stars, Dr. Terry highlights the notable Irish figures from the past five hundred years, beginning with how Irishmen found themselves in Latin America and the roots they have planted to become apart of the rich history of the continent.
About the Author
Dr. Robert H. Terry holds a PhD from American University. Now retired, he worked as a professor. Terry worked for York College of Pennsylvania.
"Shamrocks and Palm Trees: The Irish in Spanish Latin America" is a 50-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-143-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/shamrocks-and-palm-trees-the-irish-in-spanish-latin-america
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us