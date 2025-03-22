Staten Island, NY Author Publishes Horror Novel
March 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Stikini: Until the Last Heart Is Eaten", a new book by Jay Rosmarin-Meyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Seminole Medicine man, in an effort to prevent the United States Government from stealing further land from his people while forcibly removing them from their homes, joins with others of his tribe to call upon the spirit of an evil witch to grant them the ability to bring vengeance on all white people. The witch changes them into Stikini, winged shapeshifters, who devour human hearts, blood and brains. This story's uniqueness is found in its ability to combine historical facts, fiction, and dark folklore together as a complete story. The author hopes this story will entertain readers and bring them to the realization that race hatred is itself a horror story.
About the Author
Jay Rosmarin-Meyer's love of reading enabled him to graduate from High School and paved the way to a thirty-five-year career as a certified medical coder, billing, and collection manager. He is happily married to his husband, Rob, and now has time to do the things he loves: play with their dog, Buster, grow vegetables in the backyard, and cook for family and friends. Jay's hobbies are PC video games: World of Warcraft, Skyrim, Elder Scrolls Online, and other similar role-playing games. His special purpose or interest is now to write stories of his own with the hope that readers will come to love reading as much as he does.
"The Stikini: Until the Last Heart Is Eaten" is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-210-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-stikini-until-the-last-heart-is-eaten
