Houston, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
March 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Amelia", a new book by Amelia Heanton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the story of Amelia and her many adventures throughout her life. Follow along with her troubles and triumphs through patience and perseverance in making her dreams come true. See the results of her dedication to her "Just BE" campaign and making the Heanton brand a success. As always there will be villains along the way who attempt to hinder her at every step. She has an unstoppable spirit that will rebuke them at every turn.
About the Author
Amelia Heanton is a diligent mother to a loving son. She is a maker of soap, grower of all kinds of garden plants, and a new, passionate writer.
"Amelia" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-750-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/amelia
