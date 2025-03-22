Gold Beach, OR Author Publishes Children's Book
March 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Colorful Adventures of Mushka", a new book by KimMarie Langlois, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mushka is a miniature dachshund who became blind slowly as she grew up. Living on a farm, there were many things to explore. Before she couldn't see completely, she set off on adventure after adventure on that farm. Even when scared she kept going on her way. That fear and curiosity took her to the seasons and to the colors of a rainbow. Mushka learned how to feel and to follow her heart as time went by. Slowly beginning to realize that her life was just as important and special as her brother and sister. Whether the season was winter, spring, summer, or fall she marched through them like a tin soldier in a Christmas Parade.
About the Author
KimMarie Langlois, was born in Tempe, Arizona. While attending high school she excelled in creative writing. She married her high school sweetheart and moved to a small community next to the ocean. She always remembered her little blind dog named Mushka. This book is to share Mushka with everyone who has dreams and to help them remember to never give up.
"The Colorful Adventures of Mushka" is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-860-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-colorful-adventures-of-mushka/
