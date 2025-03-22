Charlottesville, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ava Meets a Gnome", a new book by James Brewer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Anything is possible when you use your imagination, and Ava has one big imagination. When Ava's mom gets a job in the country, Ava meets Gnomi - a strange little man with a funny hat and a fluffy white beard. Gnomi is a garden gnome, who can only come to life when someone uses their imagination and believes he is real. Soon, the two friends embark on magical adventures where they meet fairies and even get to see the ocean.
About the Author
James Brewer is a longtime writer for newspapers and magazines. He resides in Charlottesville, VA and is a story-teller extraordinaire.
"Ava Meets a Gnome" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-034-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ava-meets-a-gnome
