Evansville, IN Author Publishes Children's Book
March 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"How the Tree Frog Got Long Legs: A Pourquoi Tale", a new book by Kelli Braunecker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Marcell the tree frog refuses to give up after constantly struggling to find a meal. One day, after an unsuccessful scheme to find a meal, Marcell realizes his body has transformed to make finding a meal much easier for him.
About the Author
Kelli Braunecker is a life-long learner who enjoys reading and writing. She has been an educator for over thirty years and has shared countless stories with her students. Her current motivation for writing is her two grandsons: Owen and Wesley. Kelli enjoys writing about issues that children face on a daily basis. She also likes to help children learn about nonfiction topics.
"How the Tree Frog Got Long Legs: A Pourquoi Tale", is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-620-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/how-the-tree-frog-got-long-legs-a-pourquoi-tale
Contact Information
Contact Us
