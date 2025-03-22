Canoga Park, CA Author Publishes Romance Novel
March 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ageless Desire: A Steep Age Gap Romantic Erotic Tale", a new book by TG Gore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ageless Desire portrays a notable romantic-erotic relationship between two age-unbefitting souls.
A widowed septuagenarian, TG was set to retire, leave the US, and return to his ancestral homeland. Ad interim, looking for a casual sexcapade, he solicited the guidance of a sexplicit website. By the luck of the draw, he would intersect with a recently separated drop-dead gorgeous carnality-oozing lass.
Mother of two kindergarten-aged children, Vronica (an 'e'-less Veronica) was 31 springs younger than him. Yet, the moment they laid eyes on each other on that crucial blind date the calendar chronicled December 20th, 2009, a meteoric physical attraction became unmistakably evident to both, age gap or not.
Five months later, by then in love, TG's year-old stone-etched retirement plan, will create a 7500-mile divide between them, fortunately, not forever.
Indeed, just short weeks after their final LA goodbye, Vronica unexpectedly pays him a visit for his 74th birthday, which leads to an insane two-week-long honeymoon.
After returning to her motherly duties, a grief-stricken TG, tuned in to his heart, decides to recross two continents, a sea, and an ocean, and reunites with Vronica under the canopy of stars twinkling over the City of Angels.
The inglorious generational difference could not derail their stable, lust-morphed love connection over a decennium of togetherness. They never tied the knot, never shared a roof, only pursued an amorous dating relationship.
TG never felt belletristic inclinations. To scribble words on paper, in any of the six languages he speaks, was never his cup of tea. This time, however, was an exception. An octogenarian, elated by his romantic conquest, could not resist the temptation not to share this fairytale decade-long steamy and unconventional relationship.
Considering that his mother tongue and schooling were not in English, authorship was at times a nerve-wracking task, but would never regret it.
Born in Romania, TG finished his medical schooling, and residency, in Israel. He has made his home in Los Angeles for 40 years and still practices his surgical craft.
"Ageless Desire: A Steep Age Gap Romantic Erotic Tale" is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-115-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ageless-desire-a-steep-age-gap-romantic-erotic-tale
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us