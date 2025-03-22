Southlake, TX Author Publishes Biography Highlighting Transformative Years
March 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A HUNTER'S DIARY AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION: A TRUE LIFE STORY", a new book by S.P. Kumar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his youth, S.P. Kumar spent his time hunting wild game in the dense jungles of India, encountering tigers, leopards, small game, and more. As he began to age and read more about wildlife conservation, his focus shifted, and now instead of guns, he shoots with cameras, capturing the wonder of flora and fauna in our natural world. Kumar's tales of hunting in India are, at times, frightening and humorous, but it is his dedication to conservation where the beauty of the world is brought into focus. From the lens of a retired hunter, begin to see the importance of conservation and saving those who need our aid the most.
"A HUNTER'S DIARY AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION: A TRUE LIFE STORY" is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-280-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-hunters-diary-and-wildlife-conservation-a-true-life-story
