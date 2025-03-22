Team of Executive Coaches with Decades of Experience Publish Corporate Self Help Book
March 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Unlocking Success: 6 Executive Coaching Case Studies and Their Secrets", a new book by Paul Delahaie, Anna Gallotti, and Catherine Tanneau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you ever been promoted and wondered how to make a significant impact at the company level?
Do you have a project in mind that you think could benefit the entire company but do not know how to promote it?
Have you ever been in a position where you struggle to communicate with your team because of gender or cultural barriers?
"Unlocking Success" provides you with effective tools and thought-provoking coaching advice to guide you on your journey to becoming a better leader in the face of uncertainty and challenging situations. This book addresses a wide variety of challenges that leaders face on a regular basis and offers practical advice you can apply immediately. Each chapter includes a case study, followed by a coaching overview, recommendations, and self-assessment tests. This book will help you foster self-awareness, become more receptive to your environment, and better connect with key players in the company.
About the Authors
Paul Delahaie serves as the President of Variations International, a coaching and training firm. He is also an adjunct professor at HEC Paris, where he leads the Leadership Program for the Executive MBA and the Leadership Executive Education Programs.
Anna Gallotti has more than 20 years of experience as an executive coach, organizational consultant, and facilitator. Her specialty lies in coaching international executives and developing projects for organizational change. She is currently affiliated with the International Coaching Federation.
Catherine Tanneau is a Master Coach with over 12,000 hours of experience coaching leaders and teams. She is also an adjunct professor responsible for developing leadership programs and action learning workshops for bilingual EMBA cohorts. Catherine is fluent in four languages: French, English, Portuguese, and Italian.
"Unlocking Success: 6 Executive Coaching Case Studies and Their Secrets" is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-495-0. There is also a hardcover version available with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 979-8-89341-496-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/unlocking-success-6-executive-coaching-case-studies-and-their-secrets
