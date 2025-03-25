Amid US-Canada Tariff Tensions, Small Businesses Unite to Cover Tuition for Aspiring Barbers in Orlando
March 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsOrlando, FL – As economic tensions rise between the United States and Canada due to newly imposed tariffs, small businesses are proving that unity and generosity can cut through the chaos. Bookedin, the leading appointment scheduling software from Canada, has partnered with YouTube Barber Academy, Barber Academy of Orlando, and StyleCraft from the US to give back to the community. They will provide aspiring barbers with full tuition coverage.
On March 24th and 25th, this initiative will take place in Orlando, Florida. An aspiring barber will receive a full tuition coverage and the entire class will receive valuable gifts to kickstart their careers. The aspiring barbers will receive Bookedin booking software along with exclusive barber supplies. The initiative won't end in the Barber Academy of Orlando.The students will go to a nearby shelter to provide homeless people with haircuts, lunch coupons and personal hygiene products. This movement aims to uplift those often left out.
"During times of economic crisis, small businesses have a responsibility to support one another and their communities," said Mike Iwasiow, founder of Bookedin. "If we join together, we can achieve so much and make a tangible difference in people's lives."
For Eddie, founder of the YouTube Barber Academy, this initiative is the realization of a long-held dream. "Over the years, I saw so many talented students forced to drop out due to financial struggles. Now, thanks to our generous sponsors, we're changing that reality. To finally be able to help these students before it's too late-it means everything."
Orlando Barber Academy, a training ground for future barbers, has long been committed to giving back. " Over the past five years, what started as a small gesture of giving back to the community, has now evolved into much more than a good deed, it's become a powerful movement" shared Gus the academy founder.
StyleCraft, known for its innovative grooming tools, is also stepping in to ensure that these students have access to top-tier equipment, helping them hone their craft and build sustainable careers.
This initiative demonstrates that even in times of economic strain, businesses can come together to create lasting change.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further details, please contact: pr@bookedin.com
About Bookedin
Founded in 2010, Bookedin set out to simplify appointment scheduling. Today, its mission extends beyond software-it's about helping people serve one another. As a company rooted in empathy, Bookedin is proud to support initiatives that uplift communities and empower individuals.
About the YouTube Barber Academy
With over 170,000 subscribers, Eddie's YouTube Barber Academy has become a transformative platform for aspiring barbers. His educational content and advocacy for students struggling with tuition costs have turned his channel into a force for good in the barbering world.
About Orlando Barber Academy
More than just a school, Orlando Barber Academy is a movement. From training skilled professionals to offering free haircuts at local shelters, the academy's mission is to use barbering as a tool for empowerment and social change.
About StyleCraft
With over 50 years of combined industry experience, StyleCraft is redefining grooming tools with cutting-edge technology and innovation. Their commitment to quality and craftsmanship makes them a trusted name among professional barbers and stylists.
