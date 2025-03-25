Eads, TN Author Publishes Historical Study
March 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Last Investigation", a new book by Major Tim Cook, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Several decades after the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and after numerous conspiracy theories, in 1997 the final investigation of Dr. King's death took place. One of the investigators, Tim Cook, now takes his notes and evidence and compiles them into one fascinating read into discovering the truth once and for all. As the only investigator, police officer, homicide detective to interview James Earl Ray, Cook shares his insight into Ray through the professional lens of an experienced member of law enforcement. Filled with detailed notes, timelines, and eye-opening accounts, Cook reveals the single, true murderer who ended a legendary life far too early.
About the Author
Major Tim Cook has written eight other books, however he never had them published. The Air Force sent him to Journalism School, Editor's School, and Photography School so he could do his job on the Base Newspaper "The Globetrotter". After leaving the Air Force, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard as a Special Law Enforcement Agent. He also joined the Memphis Police Department where he worked his way into the Homicide Squad and solved a lot of murders. Every year, the Military sent him to school to improve his skills as an investigator. Following Desert Storm and 911, the Author retired from the military after 25 years. While in Homicide the author was assigned to the State Attorney General's Office because of his investigative talents, high conviction rate, and his experience in interagency task forces, to work on the Martin Luther King Assassination Task Force. After the Martin Luther King Investigation, the Author worked his way up through the ranks to Major at the Memphis Police Department where he retired. The Author also has a Bachelor of Science Degree cum laude in Administration of Justice. And lastly, but not the least important, he was married to his first wife who died of cancer for 30 years and he is presently married for the last 24 years to his current spouse. He has 2 married sons, 3 grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
"The Last Investigation" is a 212-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-195-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-last-investigation-of-james-earl-rays-assassination-of-martin-luther-king
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us