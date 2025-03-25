Millbrook, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Magic Snowflakes", a new book by Peggy Keel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An unhappy elf steals the Magic Snowflakes that Santa uses to help make his deliveries on Christmas Eve. Elwin Elf travels to Magic Mountain to get more Magic Snowflakes from Old Man Winter. Does Elwin save Christmas? Later, Elwin and Ziggy return to the spot where Ziggy threw the bag of snowflakes into an old well, but they are gone. What happened to the snowflakes? In this story, we learn that enemies can become friends and a wrong can be made right.
About the Author
Peggy Keel has worked with her husband in their local community theater, creating and building sets for different productions. She loves working in the yard and working with her hands. She is an avid reader but never considered writing until now. Keel has been married to her wonderful husband for forty-two years. They have one daughter, two granddaughters, and two great-grandsons.
"The Magic Snowflakes" is a 52-page hardback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-313-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-magic-snowflakes
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us