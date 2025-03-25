Penn Valley, CA Author Publishes Historical Novel
March 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"USS Utah: Forgotten Warrior of Pearl Harbor", a new book by Larry Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The USS Utah was one of the first ships torpedoed and sunk on December 7, 1941, in Pearl Harbor. She received three torpedoes and capsized within minutes, trapping crew members below the surface. Today, she still lies in her resting place with those members inside her. In the history books, shows, and movies of Pearl Harbor, the USS Utah does not get the recognition afforded to the USS Arizona, but she played a vital part in preparing many ships and men for World War II. She was a converted battleship, made into an auxiliary training ship used for bombing and gunnery practice.
"USS Utah: Forgotten Warrior of Pearl Harbor" explores the rich history of the Utah, including her earliest battles, her assignments to carry presidents abroad, and her final role, sinking in Pearl Harbor.
About the Author
Larry Anderson enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1969 while in college and stayed in until 1978. He reenlisted in 1984 and stayed until 2005. Anderson was a crew chief on CH-46 helicopters with the rank of staff sergeant until 1990, when he became a warrant officer, later retiring as the assistant maintenance officer, chief warrant officer 4, in 2005.
In 1973 Anderson became a police officer, until retiring in 2005, the same year he retired from the Marine Corps after returning from Iraq. As a police officer, he held many positions: detective, motorcycle officer (traffic and accident investigation duties), SWAT member (twenty-six years), hostage negotiator (three years), crime scene investigator, and field training officer.
In his spare time, he enjoys camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling with his wife. Anderson assists with the 4-H firearm training program. The program teaches juveniles how to handle firearms safely, as well as target shooting techniques and competition shooting.
"USS Utah: Forgotten Warrior of Pearl Harbor" is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardback $61.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-058-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/uss-utah-forgotten-warrior-of-pearl-harbor
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us