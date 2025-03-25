Norwalk, CT Author Publishes Fictional Story of Faith
March 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Sermon on the Hill", a new book by Miguel de la Cruz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The book begins with the birth of Samuel and born into poverty but with God in his life. A family devoted to God and three friends of his father Roberto visited baby Samuel during Christmas of 1950 to give Samuel the three gifts of God and Eli's blessing that would become Samuel's foundation and destiny.
The introduction of his older sister Rebecca's 30 questions. If there was a war and sin in heaven, is heaven genuinely perfect? Angels can not die, so how did they fight a war? Adam and Eve-where did the other humans come from? Roberto, the greatest storyteller ever, well per his children, will answer her questions-the story of Lucifer, the Fallen Angel, and the Holy War. Samuel's life will be no stranger to tragedies, and on September 11th, 2001, the terrorist attack at the World Trade Center-WTC, will have him share his pain with the victims of 9/11. Broad is the Way Pilgrimage on BROADWAY will be introduced. Samuel's life will change with a man that would become a father figure-Miguel De La Cruz, the co-author of his books.
Pastor Sam-his devotion to God and how the Lord called him to serve through the gift of poems of devotion-he became the "Pastor of poems" and recited the poems to the coffee field bean workers on the hill-they called it the Sermon on the Hill. The message of Christian unity will be the central message of Pastor Sam-we are many members in one body of Christ-all, please pray for Pastor Sam.
"Sermon on the Hill" is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-083-5. There is also a hardback version with a retail price of $31.00. The ISBN is 979-8-89341-493-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sermon-on-the-hill
