Fairview, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
March 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Adventures of Mo", a new book by Angela Welch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A buffalo goes on a journey and finds amazing hidden treasure. Will he be able to find friends to help him achieve his dream and continue on the adventure?
About the Author
Angela Welch is a native of Asheville, NC. Born in Charlottesville, VA, Angela moved here when she was 2 years old. Growing up in Asheville, she has a love and appreciation for her community. She has worked for 30 years in the mortgage industry helping others buy, build and renovate their homes. She has also devoted time to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, United Way, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and is currently involved in her local High School Booster Board, having served as President, and has been active in the Men's Basketball Program for many years. She has also volunteered and is currently active in the NC Coalition for Domestic Violence.
Angela graduated from the University of NC in Chapel Hill and went on to obtain her Masters at WCU. She currently lives in Asheville and has a son, Max, and a beagle named Layla. She started The Adventures of Mo to inspire kids to work together and support each other. Mo leads a group of curious kids through many adventures while dealing with real life issues they experience. With the social issues and pressures that kids experience today, it is important that they know what support is available.
Angela hopes that you will enjoy each and every adventure with Mo, Dash, Sophie and Luna!
"The Adventures of Mo" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-012-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-adventures-of-mo
