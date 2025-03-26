Medina, OH Author Publishes Collection of Science-Fiction Short Stories
Escape to the inner side of life in Adventures in InnerScapes, a collection of fiction novellas and short stories of a New Age category that expands fantasy, inspirational, paranormal, and sci-fi genres.
With "LifematchTM," live the reality in the near future of an AI taking control of the entire net and trying to ruin your life, even kill you.
"The Quest for God" offers travel to inner worlds-planes of existence beyond our physical world-a journey to find answers for the big questions of life, such as the reason for existence.
Use "Mission to Planet Prithvi" to visit a tidally locked planet in another galaxy where the dominant, hermaphroditic life forms are on the brink of war.
Find out what happens when God delivers an ultimatum to the world in "The Day God Spoke to the World."
Get a glimpse of futuristic technology in "Manifest" and other stories in the book.
Discover the alien perspective of humans from "The Saturnine Penetration," a humorous chronicle of an alien scout's mission on Earth.
"The Kill Switch" reveals the origin of night terrors and bad dreams as trauma from past lives.
Each adventure story also offers reflection on your inner connection to the ultimate creative force of the universe that is always leading you to a life of greater awareness.
About the Author
Author of compelling short reads long on punch, the writing of r.d. dickson is of a genre best described as New Age. Transcending both fantasy and sci-fi, the author offers futuristic and other-worldly characters, plots, and adventures inspired by personal inner and out-of-body experiences. r.d. dickson has a master of arts degree in clinical/counseling psychology, graduating summa cum laude, and resides in Ohio, splitting time between writing and helping individuals with developmental disabilities lead self-empowered lives. Bicycling, hiking, and travel (inner and outer!) are favorite avocational interests of r.d. dickson.
"Adventures in InnerScapes: A Collection" is a 316-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-381-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/adventures-in-innerscapes-a-collection/.
