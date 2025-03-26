Lincoln, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Marvelous Adventures of Molly and Brooks", a new book by Logan Irwin Tucker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Marvelous Adventures of Molly and Brooks" tells of the exciting journeys of two Golden Retrievers and their lives on the farm! Molly and Brooks meet new friends, spend time in the creek, and, ultimately, save the day in an exciting way. This story teaches about the importance of friendship through difficult times and situations, and how believing in yourself can make anyone a hero!
About the Author
Logan Irwin Tucker is an educator, and teaches middle school English in a small town in Alabama. She is a graduate of Alexandria High School and Jacksonville State University. She is married to her husband (who is also named Logan!) and they have one daughter, Audrey. They live with their two Golden Retrievers, Molly and Brooks, and their cat named Edgar - after Edgar Allan Poe, of course. Tucker is a devout Christian and accredits any and all of her success to the Lord. In her free time, she enjoys coaching, reading, and cheering on the Crimson Tide.
"The Marvelous Adventures of Molly and Brooks" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-151-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-marvelous-adventures-of-molly-and-brooks-volume-one-the-creek-chronicles
