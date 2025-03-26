Unelko Corporation Launches Additional Clean-X Invisible Shield® & Eliminate® Easy Clean Household Cleaning Products into TJX Canada and US Stores
March 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPHOENIX, AZ-Unelko Corporation, a leading manufacturer of water repellents, hydrophobic surface treatments and protective coatings, is pleased to announce the launch of additional Invisible Shield products into TJX Canada and US stores.
As one of the leading retailers, TJX Companies has grown throughout the United States and Canada. TJX Companies, which now encompasses over 1,300 locations, includes stores like TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, and HomeSense.
The Invisible Shield line of "Easy Clean" Glass and Surface Protection from Unelko was developed to effortlessly clean and protect home surfaces by forming a durable barrier against water, soil and stains.
Made in the USA, with a heritage spanning over 40 years, the Clean-X Family has been at the forefront of advanced surface care technology. It all started with the groundbreaking invention of The Original RAIN-X® Protective Windshield Treatment, dedicated to enhancing visibility and driving safety.
Now, their Invisible Shield® Products are powered by barrier coating technology which ensures ultimate protection against water, soil, and stains to promote a cleaner surface. Trusted by professionals, consumers, and busy moms alike, Invisible Shield eliminates the need for rigorous scrubbing and harsh chemicals, effectively cutting cleaning time in half.
Thanks to the addition of more Invisible Shield products to TJX Companies, smart TJX shoppers now have access to a full cleaning line of top brands for their kitchens and bathrooms.
About Unelko Corporation:
Recognized as the world leader in Advanced Glass Care Technologies, Unelko has focused on the preservation, enhancement and "preventive cleaning" of residential and commercial glass including architectural glass, facades, windows, partitions, walls, skylights, shower doors, tile and other vitreous china, solar, automotive, aeronautical and marine glass applications. For more information, please visit www.unelko.com, or visit them on social media on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cleanxhouseholdproducts/, and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/cleanxinvisibleshield/.
Media Contact:
Heather Ohlhausen Lyons
Unelko Corporation
1616 W Williams Dr.
Phoenix, AZ 85027
480-991-7272
https://www.linkedin.com/in/heather-ohlhausen-38686926/
Info@unelko.com
