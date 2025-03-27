LOM Tech to Exhibit New Generation of CBD Oil Machinery at MJBIZCON in 2025
March 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsDuring this year's MJBIZCON exhibition, LOM Tech will showcase its latest CBD/HTC oil filling solutions and innovations. These will include the new generation of automatic CBD oil cartridge cartomizer filling machines, semi-automatic CBD oil cartridge cartomizer pod filling machines, and e-liquid filling/capping machines alongside other innovative solutions.
"Last year's MJBIZCON conference and exhibition was a success, and we want to thank our American clients and global partners for trusting LOM Tech's CBD oil machines with their businesses," said Miss Lucy, LOM Tech sales manager. "LOM Tech sold all CBD oil machines, and received many orders alongside OEM partnerships and we are indebted to our global partners who trust us."
Over the coming months, LOM Tech will be compiling feedback from clients in preparation for the 2025 MJBIZCON conference and exhibition. The company will also confirm the exhibition booth once all preparations are ready.
About MJBIZCON
MJBIZCON is one of the leading B2B cannabis and hemp products conferences and exhibitions. This is an annual event that takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and it brings together over 10,000 companies and professionals in the cannabis and hemp industry.
Since 2011, MJBIZCON has been a major platform for showcasing innovative ideas in the cannabis industry. Over the years, MJBIZCON has witnessed consistent growth and acceptance globally with over 1400 showcasing their products in 2024.
About LOM Tech
LOM Tech provides businesses with complete packaging solutions in the cannabis industry. Based in Hangzhou, China LOM Tech remains a premier designer and manufacturer of various cannabis packaging machines including e-liquid filling machines and CBC cartridge filling machines.
Currently, LOM Tech has over 20 registered patents and remains committed to bringing innovative, safe, and efficient CBD oil machinery to the market.
Media Contact:
Phone: +86 150 6718 5383
Email: lom@lompacking.com
