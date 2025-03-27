Helena, MT Author Publishes Autobiography
March 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Finding Mika: A Search For Self", a new book by Mika A. Girton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Finding Mika: A Search for Self" is the inspiring true story of a trans woman's journey to discovering her true identity. Growing up in rural Montana in the 1990s, where terms like genderfluid and transgender are never spoken, and much less accepted, Mika struggles to reconcile her desire to be a woman with the shame and fear she feels, forcing her to keep her true self hidden away. For years Mika pretends to be someone she is not, entering into hollow relationships and keeping others at arm's length. Through her darkest and loneliest moments, a ray of hope begins to appear as Mika finds caring allies who support her no matter what, and finally, at age 41, the real Mika emerges triumphant.
About the Author
Born and raised in Montana, Mika A. Girton is very active in her community, taking part in the Montana Gender Alliance. She has a passion for all things outdoors: hiking, camping, fishing, and taking long mountain drives.
"Finding Mika: A Search For Self" is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-291-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/finding-mika-a-search-for-self
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
