New Orleans, LA Author Publishes Heartwarming Children's Book
March 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Adventures of Theresa and Matilda: Two of the Cutest Bumble Bees Ever", a new book by Deirdre Mitchell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Adventures of Theresa and Matilda: Two of the Cutest Bumble Bees Ever is a heartwarming and inspirational children's tale. The story is about two bumblebees who befriend several children. They all learn to play together, laugh together, and handle adversity together. They also learned to be honest and respectful toward one another and to take responsibility for their actions. This story teaches a lesson about the importance of doing the right thing and telling the truth.
About the Author
Deirdre J. Mitchell currently resides in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is a mother and grandmother. She is very creative and loves introducing children to the joy of utilizing their imagination. She finds joy in writing for children.
"The Adventures of Theresa and Matilda: Two of the Cutest Bumble Bees Ever" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-084-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-adventures-of-theresa-and-matilda-two-of-the-cutest-bumble-bees-ever
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us