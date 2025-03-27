Cordova, TN Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Poetry and Reflections of Joe Robert Shuford", a new book by Joe Shuford, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In "Poetry and Reflections of Joe Robert Shuford", poet Joe Shuford uses poetic verse in this manuscript to reflect on his experiences throughout life. "Choices Every Day" explores how both big and small decisions affect ourselves and those around us. The collection also includes a poem that lists "greetings one might say which affect your spirits in many ways." The book also features verse about faith and spirituality, aging, pop culture, humanity, and "what makes life worth living."
About the Author
In 1943 Joe Shuford was born in Hope, Arkansas. He graduated from Hope High School in 1961 and later attended Henderson State University where he earned a bachelor's of science degree of education. The last degree he earned was from the University of Mississippi with a master's of education. After completing his education, Shuford taught in four states teaching and counseling. In his life he has been optimistic, he enjoys making friends, and tries to be as Christian-like as possible.
"Poetry and Reflections of Joe Robert Shuford" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-271-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/poetry-and-reflections-of-joe-robert-shuford/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
