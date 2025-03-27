Richmond, CA Author Publishes Fictional Vietnam Novel, Based on True Events
March 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A U.S. Naval Advisor in Vietnam: A young Navy man's yearlong odyssey as an Advisor in Vietnam Second Edition", a new book by James Washington Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This 82-year-old Navy veteran retired after 20 years. During that time, he was a Clinical Laboratory and Blood Bank Technician, a Field Medic with the Marines, and a Naval Advisor in Vietnam, and he had the Honor of being a Shellback. He also found time to coach an 8th Naval District Championship Basketball Team, and be a Race Relations Facilitator. He spent 10-15 years on and off writing this book of fiction. He now resides in Northern California after retiring from the US Post Office with his wife, and they enjoy their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
"A U.S. Naval Advisor in Vietnam: A young Navy man's yearlong odyssey as an Advisor in Vietnam Second Edition" is a 290-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8892-5163-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-u-s-naval-advisor-in-vietnam-a-young-navy-mans-yearlong-odyssey-as-an-advisor-in-vietnam-second-edition
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
