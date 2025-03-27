Eastview, KY Author Publishes Comprehensive Health Cookbook
March 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Definitive Guide to Your Health, Losing Excess Fat, Looking Great!", a new book by S. Holmes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Diagnosed with two forms of terminal cancer, S. Holmes set out on a journey to improve his health in his fight for survival. As his knowledge in health and weight loss grew, Holmes discovered a mound of unknown truths to losing weight and keeping it off. Now, he has compiled all he has learned to help others on their venture to look and feel great.
A blend of memoir and health guide, A Definitive Guide to Your Health, Losing Excess Fat, Looking Great! is a valuable resource for anyone struggling to lose weight and feel better in their own skin.
About the Author
S. Holmes was born and raised on a farm. Financially, his family was poor, but rich in resources from the farms. Holmes later left the farm and went into the US Navy and became a missile technician and ordnance mechanic. He was honorably discharged with a disability due to an accident. At one point in his life, he went into martial arts, Kung Fu, and placed third in a world competition. Holmes went to the gym for many years and aspired to be a professional body builder, but multiple injuries cut that dream short. He lectured on Microsoft Engineering at various schools and universities in the Washington, DC, area.
"A Definitive Guide to Your Health, Losing Excess Fat, Looking Great!" is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-322-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-definitive-guide-to-your-health-losing-excess-fat-looking-great
