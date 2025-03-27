Louisville, KY Author Publishes Political Commentary Novel
March 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Postal Purgatory: Playing Post Office!", a new book by B.J. Sherman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After fifteen years, countless accusations, and five terminations, B.J. Sherman was officially and finally let go from the United States Postal Service. Having done his time in the 1980s and '90s, Sherman provides an inside look into the world of the postal service and the blatant mismanagement and lack of care that goes on behind the scenes for upper management. Sherman details every termination and the discrimination that led to each, emphasizing these issues are ongoing even today. So step inside the world of the postal service and learn the truth behind one of the nation's most used resources.
"Postal Purgatory: Playing Post Office!" is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-340-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/postal-purgatory-playing-post-office
