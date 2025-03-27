Park Forest, IL Author Publishes Poetry Collection in Honor of Her Late Daughter
March 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Songs and Poems", a new book by Denise Yvette Knox, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Songs and Poems is a dedication to a life lost far too soon. Denise's mother, choosing to remain unnamed, was so proud of her daughter's talents that she wished to share them with the world. All of the songs and poems in this book are original by Denise Yvette Knox. The book includes not only English, but also Spanish, French, German, and Chinese. Music is a universal language, and Denise wanted to write for all. Denise's mother wishes for people all over the world to to perform her music and read her poetry aloud.
About the Author
Denise Yvette Knox was music incarnate! She was truly the embodiment of music! Denise was a Chicago Public School music teacher where she taught her students many songs of her own creation, and she won many acclaims for outstanding programs.
Denise was well accomplished and fluent in music, and could play with ease compositions by Brahms, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, and others, as well as country, rock, folk, blues, gospel, jazz, and R&B. She was the master of five different instruments, but she especially excelled in piano, organ, and guitar.
Denise spent much of her time singing and playing, for churches, weddings, the Archdiocese of Chicago, and jazz bands, around Chicago and its suburbs.
Denise was a graduate of Northwestern University where she had received a full scholarship. She earned two Masters degrees in the years that followed.
Her greatest desire was to retire from public school, and spend her time creating, performing, and publishing her music. Unfortunately, not long after her retirement, cancer entered the scene and took her away before she could accomplish her mission. She had lived a life of happiness, doing what she loved and enjoyed most-her music!
Denise Yvette Knox's work is shared in this intimate collection.
"Songs and Poems" is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-200-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/songs-and-poems
