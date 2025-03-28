Gilbert, AZ Author Publishes Memoir
March 28, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Chapter", a new book by Li Li Kosek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A girl from a small town in China memorized her first half life and wrote her story for her family. The book tells the hardship of the author's own growth and entrepreneurship. From the book, you can vaguely see the glorious twenty years of China's economy and export manufacturing industry!
位从中国小镇长大的姑娘回忆她的前半生，为家人而写下自己的故事。 书中道尽作者自立成长及创业的艰辛。 从书里，大家也依稀可以看到中国经济及出口制造业所经历的二十年辉煌。
"My Chapter" is a 296-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-441-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-chapter
