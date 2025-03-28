Trenton, NJ Author Publishes Guide for Running Business Ethically
March 28, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"General Management On Ethical Decision-Making and Moral Development", a new book by Dr. Lamin Tombekai Kamara, has been released by RoseDog Books.
On Ethical Decision-Making and Moral Development" serves as a roadmap for anyone seeking to navigate the intricacies of ethical decision-making.
By exploring the foundational principles of ethics, cultural influences, leadership, and the ethical implications of technology, this book equips readers with a comprehensive understanding of the complexities that underpin ethical decision making. Through case studies, thought-provoking questions, and practical examples, readers are challenged to reflect on their values, biases, and decision-making processes, encouraging personal growth and fostering a commitment to ethical conduct.
About the Author:
Dr. Lamin Tombekai Kamara is a highly accomplished author in business management. With his vast knowledge and expertise, he has penned several books that have become essential guides for professionals in various industries. One of his notable works is "On Ethical Decision Making and Moral Development," a groundbreaking book that delves into the ethical considerations and moral development crucial for successful decision making in contemporary business practices.
Dr. Kamara's academic journey laid the foundation for his expertise in management and ethics. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Cuttington University in Liberia, an MBA in Business Administration with a specialty in Human Resources from the American Intercontinental University in Atlanta, Georgia, and a doctor's degree (DBA) in General Management from the prestigious Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This educational background is a testament to his intellectual rigor and commitment to his field of study. Equipped with this knowledge, he embarks on a mission to inspire individuals to embrace ethical values in their decision-making processes.
As the author of "HR Companion," Dr. Kamara sheds light on the importance of human resources in organizations. This book provides in-depth insights into the functions and responsibilities of HR departments, emphasizing their strategic role in driving organizational success. By highlighting best practices and addressing familiar challenges faced by HR professionals, this guide offers a valuable roadmap for effectively managing human resources within any organization.
"General Management On Ethical Decision-Making and Moral Development" is a 678-page hardcover with a retail price of $61.00 (eBook $56.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-386-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/general-management-on-ethical-decision-making-and-moral-development/
