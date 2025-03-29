Palestine, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
March 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Cat Love", a new book by K.R. Ward, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How do you show your cat you love her? By doing everything she loves! Follow along in this helpful story to learn all the ways to show your favorite four-legged friend that you care. It's the perfect book for cat lovers everywhere!
"Cat Love" is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-530-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/cat-love
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
