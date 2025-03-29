Post Falls, ID Author Publishes Romance Book
Tsuruki was born and raised in a simple village by the mountains. Within their village is a tradition. A tradition that he considers barbaric, however, is required of all males in order to be considered 'a man'. The mountain range is home to a breed of harpies with a beautiful, heart-shaped mark. To lay with such a creature, with a Heartstone, gives the individual that mark. To be a man, every boy has to take a Heartstone brand no sooner than their 18th birthday, but no later than their 19th birthday.
Tsuruki is one week shy of his 19th birthday. He has to follow the traditions of his people, as his brothers have, as every man he has met has. He couldn't break the flow of tradition.
Or could he?
Hailing from the USA, Kimmy RoMare is a writer and an artist with many monster-loving stories to come. She enjoys playing the latest versions of her childhood favorites, such as Pokemon Go and Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duels, and team-based strategy games like Dead by Daylight and Soul Link Nuzlockes-especially with her husband. You can keep up with her on her tumblr, link provided inside.
"Heartstone" is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-313-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/heartstone
