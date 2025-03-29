Lawrence, KS Author Publishes Children's Book
March 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Santa's Bad Year", a new book by Vickie Robertson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With more good kids than ever, Santa's elves are super busy! And when Santa is stuck in bed with a broken leg, his spirits and the elves hit an all-time low. But working together, Ed the elf and Mrs. Claus work to lift everyone's spirits and keep everyone on track to get toys out to all the good boys and girls. Anyone can have a bad year, even Santa! It's what we do to overcome our struggles that matters in the end.
"Santa's Bad Year" is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-136-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/santas-bad-year
