Coral Springs, FL Author Publishes Guide to Office Dynamics
March 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Competition In the Office and You", a new book by David Christopher Platt, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Competition In the Office and You brings a higher standard of wellbeing and success to the office. You must be a leader, and you must show that you are confident and do not undermine your confidence because that only puts you back to where you started from. Sometimes you might have to make tough decisions to make everything turn out right!
To have success, in today's world it's hard enough to keep up with everyday chores and duties, which may lead us to putting off duties or prolong duties. For success you can't put off your duties, and you must be committed to the tasks and changes around you in the office. A trustworthy leader is always pro-active, shows compassion for his fellow colleagues, and always speaks the truth.
Competition in the Office and You will help you live up to the expectations the business firm or corporation expects from you.
About the Author
David Christopher Platt was born on Canada Day. His family and he are from New York, but later headed down to South Florida where they lived for over thirty-five years now.
"Competition in the Office and You" is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-443-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/competition-in-the-office-and-you
