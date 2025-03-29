Ki Charter Partners with Inventionland Education to Transform Education Through Innovation Labs® and a Different Approach to Learning

Project-based STEM learning opportunities that engage students in hands-on, real-world problem-solving



Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs designed to prepare students for future employment opportunities



Social-emotional learning initiatives that help students develop crucial life skills



Community engagement projects, including toy drives, food bank assistance, and Wounded Warrior programs



Specialized instruction from teachers certified in both content and special education



Food handler certification programs that provide students with practical skills and career opportunities



Ki Charter's commitment to community involvement extends beyond the classroom. Students actively participate in local service projects, gaining valuable experience while giving back to their communities. These initiatives help students develop practical skills and foster a sense of responsibility and connection to their local areas.



This collaboration between Ki Charter and Inventionland Education represents a significant step forward in education in non-traditional settings. It creates learning environments that inspire student success and prepare them for successful reintegration into traditional classroom settings. The program's success is evidenced by improved math and reading scores, reduced learning gaps, and enhanced student social-emotional development.



About Ki Charter:

Ki Charter operates eleven campus locations throughout Texas, with five more locations scheduled to open in the 2025-26 school year. Ki Charter operates within residential treatment facilities and day treatment hospitals. Their mission focuses on re-engaging students, building healthy habits, and providing hope and confidence to learners who have struggled in traditional educational environments. For more information, see KiCharter.org.



About Inventionland Education:

Inventionland Education revolutionizes classrooms throughout America and beyond with its award-winning Innovation Labs and Bright Ideaz light panels. Its applied STEM innovation curriculum, professional development program, and invention contests work seamlessly in Innovation Labs or as stand-alone purchases. For more information, visit InventionlandEducation.com.

San Marcos, TX and Pittsburgh, PA - Ki Charter, a leading education provider across eleven Texas campuses, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Inventionland Education to implement state-of-the-art Innovation Labs® as part of their $732,000 facility enhancement initiative for the 2024-25 school year. Ki Charter serves students in residential treatment facilities and day treatment hospitals.The Innovation Labs, designed by Inventionland Education, feature immersive learning environments, including Bright Ideaz® dry-erase L.E.D. light panels and modern furniture designs that depart from traditional classroom settings.This investment represents Ki Charter's commitment to revolutionizing the education experience for students in residential treatment facilities and day treatment hospitals."The Innovation Labs are one way we're reigniting classroom learning," says Ki Charter Superintendent Dr. Jerry Lager. "Students want to be in these immersive environments. Our student engagement has increased dramatically in these new spaces. Our students have rarely been able to learn in environments as impactful as these."Ki Charter's approach stands out in the educational landscape through its precise mission and specialized focus. The schools work exclusively with students referred from districts across Texas, providing a unique opportunity for learners who may not thrive in traditional settings. Each campus is staffed with teachers with dual certifications in content areas and special education, ensuring comprehensive support for all students.This initiative is part of Ki Charter's mission to re-engage challenged learners and provide them with the tools and confidence needed for academic success. The schools serve students from grades one through twelve, focusing on measurable improvements in reading, math, and social-emotional learning, while offering enhanced career exploration and vocational programs for middle and high school students.The partnership with Inventionland Education aligns with Ki Charter's "Every Change Has a Story" philosophy, providing students with cutting-edge educational resources that foster engagement and achievement.