Wauwatosa, WI Author Publishes Adventure Novel
March 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Name is Kreussenheimer - Volume I: (1) Open Your Heart (2) Be Someone Else's Putty (3) Change What's Bad to Something Better", a new book by Dale Preuss, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kevin lives in dichotomy. He walked away from the blackest of black pasts for a virtuous American family life. But life's ebbs and flows chipped away at his resolve, leaving him fractured, rudderless, vulnerable to relapse. On the cusp, he rescues a teenage runaway- everything changes. Kevin alters his life to accommodate her world, a complex set of friends, their moms, and school. He protects her from known and unknown threats "Protect her like John did"-as only a retired assassin can. Никто не найдет твое тело (No one will find your body).
What reviewers have said:
Florence Daniel, In It Together VIP: "My Name is Kreussenheimer by Dale Preuss is a fictional story about the man Kevin Kreussenheimer …This first volume tells us about his divorce from his wife, Joss, the loss of his daughter, and how he deals with that loss, as well as the people who come into his orbit as the story progresses. It's a story of love, loss, family, horror, heartbreak, action, mystery, and so much more.
"I rate the book 5 out of 5 stars; it's a really enjoyable novel … I recommend this book to all lovers of fiction … you'll get immersed in the life of this very intriguing, complex character."
Esther Unurhie, Online Book Club: "The narrative style, with multiple character perspectives, offers a fascinating glimpse into each character's psyche, adding depth and dimension to the storytelling!'
Obido Samuel Chiemerie, Book of the Month Participant: " .. a masterful portrait of a multifaceted character whose life oscillates between high-stakes drama and profound persona/loss. The novel's innovative narrative structure, with various characters offering their perspectives, adds layers of complexity to Kevin Kreussenheimer's enigmatic persona. Preuss's ability to weave together action, mystery, and deep emotional resonance ensures that readers are not only entertained but also deeply invested in the unfolding saga of Kevin's life."
"My Name is Kreussenheimer - Volume I: (1) Open Your Heart (2) Be Someone Else's Putty (3) Change What's Bad to Something Better" is a 546-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979‐8‐89211‐478‐3. There is also a hardcover edition in full color with a dust jacket available, with a retail price of $86.00. The ISBN is 979‐8‐89211‐096‐9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-name-is-kreussenheimer-volume-i-1-open-your-heart-2-be-someone-elses-putty-3-change-whats-bad-to-something-better
