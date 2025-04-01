Leicester, NC Author Publishes Adventure Book
April 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Pal Paloma", a new book by Susan Edna Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the Grand Residences, a beautiful resort on the coast of Riviera Maya, lives a painting of the Tree of Life. A bird is missing from the painting, though, and Suz, a visitor to the resort, wants to know where the missing bird is. With help from her maid, Yesinia, they return the missing bird to her rightful home.
"My Pal Paloma" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-329-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-pal-paloma-how-a-family-s-vacation-set-the-course-of-their-child-s-future
