Leicester, NC Author Publishes Adventure Book

"My Pal Paloma", a new book by Susan Edna Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.In the Grand Residences, a beautiful resort on the coast of Riviera Maya, lives a painting of the Tree of Life. A bird is missing from the painting, though, and Suz, a visitor to the resort, wants to know where the missing bird is. With help from her maid, Yesinia, they return the missing bird to her rightful home."My Pal Paloma" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-329-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-pal-paloma-how-a-family-s-vacation-set-the-course-of-their-child-s-future