DYMO® Partners with ELLKAY to Elevate the Healthcare Community with New Lab Enterprise Platform LKOrbit
April 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsThe innovative cloud-based connectivity platform will expand outreach, streamline operations and increase revenue.
ATLANTA, GA – Today, DYMO®, a leading provider of innovative labeling solutions and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, announces its partnership with ELLKAY, a nationwide leader in healthcare interoperability for more than 20 years. Through this collaboration, ELLKAY's LKOrbit platform - a lab enterprise solution designed to streamline medical and laboratory workflows - will integrate seamlessly with DYMO's trusted labeling solutions. This partnership provides a comprehensive solution for laboratories and clinics of all sizes, helping them improve efficiency and accuracy in their organizational processes.
"For years, DYMO has been a go-to labeling tool for those in the healthcare field. From quickly and easily creating file folder labels, barcode labels for inventory and specimen tracking and more, we work hand-in-hand with healthcare workers to ensure a seamless and trusted medical environment." Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing Director DYMO at Newell Brands explains. "We are constantly developing new innovations to help our partners streamline operations and LKOrbit was designed to meet the unique needs of any medical center, whether a large hospital group or a local private practice."
The LKOrbit Platform was designed to work in conjunction with DYMO's trusted solutions to support both clinical and business needs by eliminating workflow challenges and enabling electronic ordering, including the results of laboratory testing. Key features and platform highlights include:
"ELLKAY is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers with consumer-first innovations", said Ajay Kapare, President & CEO at ELLKAY. "Our partnership with DYMO allows us to keep delivering cutting-edge communication solutions for healthcare organizations by providing an integrated environment which is able to handle complex orders and live clinical data."
Learn more at www.ellkay.com/lkorbit.
About ELLKAY:
ELLKAY is a trusted enterprise data management partner, driving innovation and connectivity across the healthcare ecosystem. Since 2002, ELLKAY has empowered hospitals, laboratories, payers, healthcare IT vendors, and more with unmatched data management expertise. With connections to over 58,000 practices and interoperability with 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions, ELLKAY delivers solutions that streamline data exchange, fuel value-based care, and drive smarter decision making. Discover more at ELLKAY.com and connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, or via TeamELLKAY@ELLKAY.com.
About DYMO®:
DYMO® is a leading global provider of innovative labeling solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse labeling needs of businesses and consumers worldwide.
About Newell Brands:
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, DYMO, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments. This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.
Press contact:
ELLKAY
Auna Emery, VP Marketing Communications
Auna.Emery@ELLKAY.com
DYMO
Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing Director DYMO
liesbet.desoomer@newellco.com
