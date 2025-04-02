St. Louis, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
April 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Friend for Lemma, a new book by Janice Phillips, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lemma and her brother Lenny just started at a new school over a week ago, and Lemma still has no new friends, while Lenny has made three! Finally determined to make some new friends, Lemma gets to school and finds three girls to play with. Things go well for Lemma…until recess. When Lemma doesn't want to wait her turn to play, the other girls tell her to play by herself. Now upset and alone again, Lemma turns to her brother for help, and learns a lesson in what it means to be friends.
A Friend for Lemma is a valuable story for children of all ages to learn that being nice to others is the best way to begin forging new friendships.
About the Author
Janice Phillips is an elementary school teacher in Saint Louis, Missouri. Phillips was born in Arkansas and attended Phillips County Community College. Upon her completion, she married her high-school sweetheart, and together, they moved to Kentucky for her husband's military service. From there, they went on to Missouri, where Phillips worked with the Saint Louis Police Department for thirty-one years before continuing her education and receiving her bachelor's degree from Harris Stowe State University and then her master's degree from the University of Missouri at Saint Louis. Phillips is the mother of three children, Janelle, Robert, and Corey.
A Friend for Lemma is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-457-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-friend-for-lemma.
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us