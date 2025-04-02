Fairmont, WV Author Publishes Children's Book
April 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Gobbles: If Anything Can Go Wrong!", a new book by Zoie Fisher, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A story born from a stain on Grandpa's pants and a seven-year old Granddaughter's imagination and motivation. "Grandpa, that looks like a weird animal trying to catch and eat a bug!" Grandpa's help? Maybe looking down, and as too often, saying "If anything can go wrong!"
We all have problems in life, but what counts is how we mentally and emotionally handle them.
About the Author
Zoie Fisher is a student in the Monongah, West Virginia Middle School and is learning how to handle the wrongs in her life.
"Gobbles: If Anything Can Go Wrong!" is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-147-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/gobbles-if-anything-can-go-wrong/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us