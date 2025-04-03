Petersburg, VA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
April 03, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Emerald Decade", a new book by William Demps, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Emerald Decade" is written as a Decalogy: Three Trilogies and a Mega Finale. While most of the "Emerald Decade" stories are written as summaries and treatments, they have yet to be completed as screenplays…
Stay tuned for more stories of "The Luminous Universe", including: "kindle: Parousia", "Fantasia GT", "Light Rider", "Imajination: Star-Girl Chronicles", "Imajination: Broken Mirror", "Gunrunner DX", "Grandeur" alongside the culmination series named "Lumination: I Will Live for Love"
"Emerald Decade" is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $72.00 (eBook $67.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-126-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/emerald-decade
