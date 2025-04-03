Homer Glen, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 03, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Houston Delivers", a new book by Joyce Annie Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ready for some fun? Well Houston sure is. Houston Squirrel just got his first job. Like most of us, Houston loves the outdoors. The joy of meeting people and the chance to share life's adventures. As you turn the pages following Houston on his journey, you will see that even a young lad can do big things. Through his encounters with sly characters like Claudius Gator and Jean Claude the Fox, Houston will be delivering more than just newspapers. So, let's go. Extra, extra read all about it – Houston Delivers!!!!!!
About the Author
I have always been deeply dedicated to my family. I have one daughter (Christina Virgini) and two beautiful granddaughters (Alexandria Virgini, 20, and Isabella, 12). I would sit and tell stories to my daughter. Just to see and look at the wonder and amazement on her face. Writing short children's stories, along with gardening and all things Renaissance art related.
"Houston Delivers" is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-704-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/houston-delivers
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us