Broadview Heights, OH Author Publishes Romance Novel in an Office Setting
April 03, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Congratulations! You're Hired! Get Out You're Fired!", a new book by Larry Sternlieb, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Twenty-five year old Ben Starlove flies to California to interview for a sales position with Mark Cromwell, owner of Rae Col Technologies. Cromwell promises to mentor Ben and to hire him, but only after he passes a series of tests back home in Ohio.
Ben secures a job offer from Matrix International and is sent to the Matrix home office for a month of sales training, along with the other new hires. Ben becomes the star performer. Willie becomes the class clown. Lana, seduces the naive Ben. Thus begins the career of all five as Ben has to survive an onslaught of different women and become a sales professional.
Ben does not understand the politics within a large Fortune 500 corporation and struggles as he watches Willie become his boss. He is subjected to several setbacks under Willie's direction and has to remain strong and very focused as he matures in his new profession.
"Congrats" is a sales training romance novel that reflects the time period starting in 1978 in the USA. The reader can distinguish that much has changed since that time, but in reality, nothing has changed.
About the Author
Larry Sternlieb has worked for Fortune 500 corporations in executive sales and management, frequently leading his company and the nation in sales. He has a Master of Arts and two Bachelor of Arts degrees from Kent State where he taught Sociology. Larry appeared in the movies "Telling Lies in America" and "Renegade Force", as well as "The Drew Carey Show" on television. He lives in Northeast Ohio where he is working on his next novel.
"Congratulations! You're Hired! Get Out You're Fired!" is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-392-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/congratulations-youre-hired-get-out-youre-fired-a-real-world-sales-training-romance-novel.
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
RoseDog Books
Contact Us