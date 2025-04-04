Anderson, SC Author Publishes Philosophical Compendium
April 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Observations", a new book by A Concerned Catholic, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Observations" is full of a small compendium of theological, philosophical, scientific, and ethical observations, only intended to get people thinking about some crucial topics. A Concerned Catholic presents his thoughts in an engaging manner, digestible by any thinker who may buy it. He hopes people will read it as it is and for what it is.
About the Author
A Concerned Catholic enjoys paintball, martial arts, weights, and running. He loves academics in general, trying not to focus on one discipline at the expense of others. However, his academic interests of late have been primarily affiliated with physics.
A Concerned Catholic loves his family so dearly.
"Observations" is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-167-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/observations
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
