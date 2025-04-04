Scottsdale, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
April 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEdison Goes to Washington, a new book by Kristin Strobel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Lucas, a young boy from Ohio, visits Washington, DC for a school trip, he is excited to see the statue of Thomas Edison. However, when Edison's statue magically comes to life, Lucas can barely believe his eyes and ears! In Edison Goes to Washington, Thomas Edison's statue walks Lucas through the process of how Ohio replaced one of their statues in Washington D.C.'s Statuary Hall to better represent our country's thriving Democracy.
About the Author
Kristin Strobel has been involved in state and local politics for over fifteen years, having worked for the State of Ohio, and spending over a decade in Washington, DC. In addition to being an author and working in government relations, Strobel also serves on several national boards, including the Nevada Ballet Theatre and as an Advisor for the Women in Leadership Program at Minnesota State University.
When she is not traveling for work, Strobel enjoys spending time with her family and staying fit. She loves bike riding, taking part in culinary experiences, photography, traveling, promoting Ohio history, and spending time with loved ones.
Edison Goes to Washington is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-234-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/edison-goes-to-washington.
